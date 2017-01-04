CES 2017: TiVo, Frequency Connect on OTT

Opening up a key distribution channel, Frequency said it has inked a deal to distribute its OTT video service and programming via TiVo’s retail and MVPD platforms.

Frequency, an online video startup that counts Liberty Global among its backers, offers an aggregated and curated mix of OTT programming and has been focusing on MVPDs that are looking to offer (and monetize) that content alongside their traditional TV programming.

The expectation is that Frequency’s service will launch on TiVo sometime in Q1 2017 and that TiVo will make all of Frequency’s content available through the integration, Ian Aaron, Frequency’s president, said in an emailed response to questions.

