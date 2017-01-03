CES 2017: Sling TV Launches Certification Program

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT TV service for cord-cutters, has launched a device certification program called “Optimized for Sling TV” that includes “key criteria” such as over-the-air content integration, the integration of a Sling TV button, and auto-launch capabilities.

Sling TV said the program is launching with support for two Android TV-powered streaming platforms—EchoStar’s new AirTV Player and Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi Box. Those products have the green light to use the “Optimized for Sling TV” logo on future packaging and will also be recognized as such on the Sling TV website.

Here’s a brief run-down of the key criteria tied to Sling TV’s new program:

- Auto-launch: The device automatically launches into Sling TV when turned on.

