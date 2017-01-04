CES 2017: Samsung Unveils QLED TV Series

Las Vegas — Samsung Electronics used CES to unveil its QLED lineup of TVs, with the consumer electronics company touting the sets’ expanded color capacity, expanded connected app capabilities and slimmer design.

The QLED series boast 100% color volume, the ability to display every color regardless of the level of brightness. The sets manage the expanded color capability via nano-sized “quantum dots,” small metal dots in the screen that help improve the black levels and details of images.

“As our TVs have evolved, so have the needs of our consumers, and even the smallest detail can make the biggest difference,” said HyunSuk Kim, president of Samsung’s visual display business, during a press event. “With the advent of QLED TV, we provide the most true-to-life picture on screen. We have been successful in solving for past inconsistencies in the viewing experience and consumer pain points while redefining the fundamental value of TV.”

One of those pain points is the “rats nest” of cords consumers deal with in their home entertainment setup, according to Dave Das, senior VP of consumer electronics marketing for Samsung Electronics America. To address that problem, the QLED series feature a single, transparent “invisible connection” cable, which, via a small box, can connect to all set-tops and other peripheral devices, even if they’re set up on the other side of the room. The series of TVs also feature no-gap wall-mounts, making them more flush against a wall when mounted.

“With the QLED TV, we’ve solved problems that everyone — and every home — has experienced; cable clutter, thick wall mounts and a slew of devices sitting right under the TV,” Das said. “With our 2017 lineup, the focus remains where it should be — the content on the screen — not everything surrounding it.”

Samsung also announced its extending its “Smart Hub” interface to smartphones via a new app, allowing TV owners to control their content via a smartphone.