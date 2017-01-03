CES 2017: Roku Adds Another TV Partner

Element Electronics has joined a growing list of TV makers to license and integrate Roku’s streaming platform.

Element Electronics plans to launch its first HD Roku TV models at major retailers later this year, Roku said. Pricing and screen sizes for those new models haven’t been announced.

Several other TV makers, including Hitachi America, Haier America, Sharp, Insignia (Best Buy’s in-house brand), and Hisense, have already introduced connected TVs that integrate Roku’s platform.

Roku, which entered the integrated TV sector about two years ago, said Roku TVs now account for 13% of all U.S. smart TV sales, or one out of eight smart TV purchases, citing new TV shipment data from IHS.

As of December 2016, following a launch in Mexico, there were 100 Roku TV models available in North America, Roku said. In 2017, Roku said it expects to see a 50% surge in models, anticipating there will be 150 Roku TV models to be available to consumers in the region.

