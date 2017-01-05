CES 2017: Nvidia Brings AI, HDR to New Shield TV Streamer

In its follow-up to the original Shield streamer/gaming device that debuted in 2015, Nvidia’s new Android TV-powered device builds in several new features, including support for high dynamic range and integration of the Google Assistant AI platform.

The new model, called the Shield TV, is available on pre-order now for $199.99 (and includes a game controller and remote) and is slated to start shipping later this month in the U.S., Canada and some regions in Europe. A version customized for China will debut later this year. Nvidia is also selling a “Spot” mic accessory for the platform for $49.99.

Nvidia said the new device will enable streaming from Amazon Video’s 4K HDR library, along with access to 4K titles from Netflix, YouTube and Vudu, with 4K fare from Google Play Movies to be added later. A YouTube TV app, which will support 360-degree video, will become available in the “coming months.”

