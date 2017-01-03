CES 2017: News Briefs I

Here’s a snapshot of other announcements emerging from this week’s CES confab in Las Vegas:

-LG Electronics said its latest “Super” UHD LCD TVs (models SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000) feature the company’s proprietary Nano Cell technology, which aim to “render highly nuanced and accurate colors” while maintaining picture quality at wider viewing angles. Nano Cell LCD displays use uniformly-sized particles of about one nanometer in diameter to create accurate colors from wider angles, the company noted .The new models also support High Dynamic Range with Dolby Vision as well as LG’s webOS smart TV platform.

-Nagra and Samsung said they will create a corporate body to license the TVkey, a technology introduced by the duo last year at IBC, to industry stakeholders. The licensing JV will be targeted to third-party chipset and device makers and TV and conditional access vendors. They expect to make the TVkey licensing terms and technical specs available by mid-2017. Under the initial use case, TVkey, a USB-based security platform/dongle for pay TV operators, enables consumers to sign up and pay for TV services directly via Samsung TVs. The TVkey framework is based on a Nagra-designed root of trust in TV chips that communicates security with the TVkey device.

