CES 2017: New TCL Roku Sets Focus on 4K, HDR

Las Vegas—Consumer electronics company TCL Jan. 4 unveiled its lineup of 4K TVs for 2017, with two-dozen sets across three series.

The big move for the company was the inclusion of Dolby Vision—Dolby’s proprietary high dynamic range (HDR) technology in its collection of C and P series sets (which also handle the industry baseline standard, HDR 10). The sets also feature contrast control and advanced LED phosphors for better color presentations.

“TCL is taking the TV viewing experience to a whole new level with an array of models boasting leading technology like Dolby Vision for the best HDR experience in the market,” said Chris Larson, VP of sales and marketing for TCL North America, in a statement. “Consumers consistently rank picture quality as one of the most critical factors when it comes to buying televisions and TCL is listening. We believe the importance of HDR will continue to intensify in 2017 and our new TCL Roku TVs will deliver on this technology, allowing us to maintain our rapid growth in the U.S.”

Giles Baker, senior VP of Dolby’s Consumer Entertainment Group, added: “With Dolby Vision, you are able to enjoy a premium entertainment experience that is more life-like. Preserving the artistic intent of the content creator, watching Dolby Vision is more like looking through a window than at a screen.”

Every 2017 TV from TCL features the latest version of the Roku operating system (7.5), featuring more than 4,500 streaming channels, covering more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes. The Roku system has a live-TV pause feature as well.