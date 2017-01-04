CES 2017: Linksys Tees Up DOCSIS 3.1 Modem

Las Vegas – Linksys used Tuesday night’s CES Unveiled event to show off a new DOCSIS 3.1-based modem that the company expects to start selling at retail by April.

The device, a standalone modem, is currently going through certification testing at CableLabs and is expected to carry a retail price of $199.99, according to Linksys spokeswoman Karen Sohl.

The company confirmed that its first DOCSIS 3.1 modem is powered by Intel Corp.’s Puma 7 chipset. Linksys is expected to announce more detail about the product later Wednesday.

Linksys’ initial stab at D3.1 comes about a year after it introduced a lineup of DOCSIS 3.0 products and reentered the retail cable modem game. Linksys also entered the market after Belkin acquired the company from Cisco Systems in 2013 and added it to Belkin’s home networking business (Cisco had acquired Linksys in 2003 for $500 million).

