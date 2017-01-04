CES 2017: Fox Innovation Lab Names First Innovation Award

Las Vegas—The Fox Innovation Lab—the research and development arm of 20th Century Fox—is handing out its first Innovation Award during CES, honoring retailer Video & Audio Center for being the first retailer to offer 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc players.

The award—for Consumer Presentation of 4K Ultra HD—will be accepted by Video & Audio Center CEO and founder Joseph Akhtarzad and corporate director Tom Campbell. The store, located in Los Angeles, promoted the first UHD Blu-ray players across its stores and pushed the high dynamic range features of the technology.

“The Video & Audio Center is in a class by itself, they have long been a pioneer in presenting new digital technology to the consumer as an integrated solution,” said Danny Kaye, managing director of the Fox Innovation Lab. “We get invaluable consumer feedback on our latest products and enhancements through our relationship with Video & Audio Center.”