CES 2017: Comcast Unit Boots Up Direct-to-Consumer OTT Service for Content Players

Comcast Technology Solutions, a unit of Comcast formed last fall, has introduced a multiplatform, direct-to-consumer platform for content providers, and has tapped two vendors – Accedo and You.i TV – as its first duo of user interface/experience partners.

Comcast Technology Solutions, which already counts Time’s new ad-supported, multiplatform People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) among its clients, said its turnkey, D2C offering will help programmers and other content partners accelerate the building, launch and management of OTT services.

The Comcast unit said the expanded D2C platform supports a wide range of components, including video processing, management, multi-CDN distribution, and playout capabilities, as well as support for subscription management, promotion, storefront enablement and billing. It also offers a UX (user experience) layer that leans on pre-integrated multi-platform application templates from initial partners, Accedo and You.i TV.

Comcast Technology Solutions said it plans to add more tech and vendor partners to the D2C offering in the coming months.

