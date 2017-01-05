CES 2017: Cisco Bows Infinite Video Platform Labs

Keeping an eye on how TV will morph and evolve in the years to come, Cisco Systems is using CES to introduce Infinite Video Platform Labs, an initiative focused on service providers that use the vendor’s line of cloud video products that carry the “Infinite” brand.

Cisco said IPV Labs will let participating customers test new features with users before they become commercially available. Those participants will also have the ability to provide feedback on those new features and influence Cisco’s product roadmap.

YES, a provider based in Israel, has joined IPV Labs as a premiere customer, Cisco said. YES has already designed and tested a new feature that provides a personalized user interface to different audience segments. Cisco and YES are demonstrating that handiwork this week at The Wynn Hotel.

“Gone are the days of costly professional services engagements to make minor changes with high downtime. Being able to provide immediate feedback, and adapt the functionality accordingly is a critical success factor in the new video world,” Yitschak Elyakim, CTO of YES, said in a statement.

(Photo via Prayitno's Flickr. Image taken on July 23, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)