CES 2017: AccuWeather Hooks Up With Samsung Connected TVs

Las Vegas—Following Samsung’s Jan. 3 announcement that it was making its new lineup of TVs more easily navigated using a smartphone app, weather information and digital media company AccuWeather announced Jan. 4 that its flagship app would be along for the ride.

Owners of Android-based phones will be able to view and control AccuWeather’s flagship app via Samsung’s Smart View integration. The collaboration allows users to view images on the TV, check satellite views, pan and zoom around maps and play with radar animations.

"We continue to expand our platforms for users around the world, providing the weather information they need with superior accuracy when and where ever they want it. Android users can now stream the most accurate, most trusted life-saving forecasts from AccuWeather directly to their Samsung television,” Steven Smith, president of digital media at AccuWeather, said in a statement.