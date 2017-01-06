CES 2017: AccuWeather App Hits Amazon Fire TV

Las Vegas — Weather info and digital media company AccuWeather announced at CES that its app is now available on Amazon Fire TV, with the service offering minute-to-minute updates, customizable weather forecasting, and breaking weather videos.

The app is available in more than 30 languages and is available on all Amazon Kindle devices along with Amazon Fire Tablets. AccuWeather is also Amazon’s weather partner for Alexa cloud-based voice services and Echo devices.

“AccuWeather continues to expand our global weather leadership across platforms with the new AccuWeather app for Amazon Fire TV," said Steven Smith, president of digital media for AccuWeather, in a statement. "The AccuWeather app has been developed and customized for the Fire TV experience, providing owners with critical life-saving weather information and updates from AccuWeather. It is another way AccuWeather is personalizing the weather so people can improve their lives.”