CES 2016: Sling TV Spruces Up Its UI

Las Vegas -- Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT-TV service for cord-cutters, has unveiled an array of new interface features, including the integration of ESPN3 as well as elements aimed at delivering a more personalized experience, that will be rolled out across its device footprint during the first quarter of 2016.

Among those new features is My TV, a personalized element that will display both live and on-demand content in categories such as Favorites (based on past viewing), Recommendations (curated fare), and first-screen access to shows that have been paused during previous viewing sessions.

A new “On Now” element will present a “ribbon” of what’s currently on live TV in genres such as sports, action and adventure, and will shift and change based on the subscriber’s viewing patterns, Ben Weinberger, Sling TV’s chief product officer, said during a recent briefing.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.