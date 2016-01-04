CES 2016: Roku Expands Its 4K Play

Broadening its move into the world of 4K and Ultra HD, Roku on Monday said that TV-set maker TCL plans to introduce 4K-capable Roku TV models in the U.S. this spring.

The over-the-top tech firm also said it will introduce a Roku TV reference design that bakes in support for HDR (high dynamic range), a technology that brings more pop to 4K and HD video.

Roku launched its Roku TV licensing program two years ago, and introduced its first 4K-capable device, the Roku 4, in October. Roku said it had sold 1 million Roku-powered TVs at the end of 2015 (good for an 8% share in the U.S., based on IHS and Roku data). Roku’s TV OEM partners will soon offer nearly 60 Roku TV models in all (up from nearly 40 models today), the company added.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.