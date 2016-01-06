CES 2016: Oculus Rift Starting Price: $599

Complete Coverage: CES 2016

As announced earlier this week, Oculus opened pre-orders for the Oculus Rift, its new virtual reality platform, on Wednesday (January 6), and it won’t come cheap.

Per the online order form, the baseline product package, which includes the headset, sensor, Oculus remote, requisite cables, an Xbox One Controller, and two games (EVE: Valkyrie and Lucky’s Tale), runs $599. By comparison, the Samsung Gear VR mobile headset (also powered by Oculus’s platform) costs $99, but must be paired with a compatible (and pricey) Samsung smartphone.

Oculus, acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion, said shipments of the new VR system are expected to start in April 2016. Early on, Oculus is limiting one Oculus Rift per customer.

