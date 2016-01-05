CES 2016: News Roundup I

Here’s a snapshot of what else is making news at this week’s gadgetfest in Las Vegas.

-Quickplay, the Toronto-based multiscreen video specialist, has launched TV Lite, a platform that enables programmers and operators to create tailored, “skinny TV” packages for Apple TV. Quickplay said its approach will help partners deliver packages of 20 to 50 HD live linear OTT channels alongside a cloud DVR, and a pare-down catalog of VOD content.

-Icontrol, a smart home and security platform provider that works with MVPDs such as Comcast, Bright House Networks, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable, has added a handful of partners to its developer program: Honeywell, LG Electronics, SkyBell, Vinli, Bttn and Earth Networks’s WeatherBug. Icontrol’s program enables compatibility between any cloud-based, ZigBee, Wi-Fi or Z-Wave device and Icontrol-powered systems.

-Alarm.com, a smart home and security company that counts Suddenlink Communications among its partners, said it has extended voice- support for lighting and thermostats through Amazon Echo. Alarm.com has also launched an app for Apple TV that enables users to monitor live HD video feeds from connected video cameras.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.