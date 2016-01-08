CES 2016: News Briefs III

Las Vegas -- Here’s another batch of news from this week’s CES tech-fest in Las Vegas. Get complete coverage of CES 2016.

-ViXS and Japan’s sMedia are teaming up to develop an Ultra HD Blu-ray player based on ViXS’s XCode 6830 SoC. They’re building it as studios such as Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, Warner Brothers Home Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment gear up for title releases in the format. The ViXS XCode 6830 is a 12-bit Ultra HD HEVC chip with support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HDMI 2.0a, with HDCP 2.2.

-Shout! Factory has unveiled its first slate of family-friendly movies that will be released in 4K UHD with HDR, including Journey to Space, Humpback Whales, Flight of the Butterflies, Rocky Mountain Express, Wonders of the Arctic, and The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea.

