CES 2016: NeuLion Launches 4K-Casting Video App

Complete Coverage: CES 2016

Opening up a new distribution channel for the viewing of user-generated 4K video, NeuLion has introduced a mobile app that enables users to stream 4K video from a smartphone to smart TVs when both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Part of the aim is to make it easier for consumers to view smartphone-captured 4K video on Internet-connected TVs without requiring a special streaming device, such as a Chromecast, or a separate app that must be installed on the TV that’s being targeted.

The app, code named Project 88, also supports video formats other than 4K/UHD (up to 60 frames per second) that are captured on the user’s smartphone, on local media servers or stored in the cloud via services such as Dropbox. It also supports the playout of DivX formatted video to DivX certified CE devices (NeuLion acquired DivX last year for $62.5 million).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.