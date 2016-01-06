CES 2016: Netflix Goes Global

Complete Coverage: CES 2016

Las Vegas – Netflix video streaming now spans the globe… well almost.

In his CES keynote presentation Wednesday, CEO Reed Hastings announced that the OTT service has flipped the switch in 130 more countries, including Vietnam, Poland, Russia and Saudi Arabia, establishing an almost-global footprint.

One big country still absent from that list is China. But the hope, Hastings said, is to offer service there “in the future.”

The expansion will surely give Netflix’s sub base and reach of originals a massive boost. Netflix, which was available in 60 countries, heading into CES, ended the third quarter of 2015 with 69.17 million subs worldwide, including 43.18 million in the U.S.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.