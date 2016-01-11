CES 2016 Draws 170,000+ Attendees

Complete Coverage: CES 2016

Despite inclement weather that caused travel delays, the Consumer Technology Association said CES 2016 was a record-breaker as the annual gadget-fest drew more than 170,000 attendees, north of 3,800 exhibitors, and was home to more than 2.47 million net square feet of exhibit space.

Last year’s event drew about the same number of attendees, about 3,600 exhibitors, and held 2.2 million net square feet of exhibit space.

About 50,000 attendees from outside the U.S. were on hand last week, up from roughly 45,000 at CES 2015.

