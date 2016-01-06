CES 2016: Dish Serves 4K-Capable Hopper 3

Las Vegas – Dish Network used this year’s CES to unleash its next-gen whole home HD-DVR, the Hopper 3, a device that supports 4K video and packs 16 tuners and 2 terabytes of storage.

Dish, which also introduced a portable video device called the Hopper Go (see further below for more details), introduced its latest hopper as the satellite TV giant looks to amp up its pay TV subscriber numbers. Dish lost 23,000 video subs in Q3, ending the period with 13.91 million.

The Hopper 3 will carry forward elements from earlier-generation Hoppers, including integrated Sling Media place-shifting technology and AutoHop capability, but will sport a faster processor (the Broadcom BCM7445 Ultra HD TV Home Gateway chip) that will result in faster response times for Dish’s coming “touch” remote, which is still in beta.

