CES 2016: Channel Master Tunes in Sling TV

Complete Coverage: CES 2016

Las Vegas -- Sling TV subs now have an easier way to access local broadcast TV channels over the air.

Following hints that emerged several months ago, Channel Master has formally integrated its platform with Sling TV, Dish’s OTT-TV service for cord-cutters, onto DVR+, its subscription free DVR that features broadband connectivity, over-the-air tuning capabilities and a guide that ties it all together.

The integration (Channel Master will start to roll out its updated software tomorrow with the Sling TV app) will allow DVR+ users to access the Sling TV service directly within the device’s channel guide. Notably, DVR functionality from the Channel Master device isn’t available for Sling TV content, likely due to the digital distribution rights with programmers that govern the Sling TV OTT service.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.