CES 2016: Broadcom Chip Brings Speed to IoT, Smart Home
Targeting the smart home and grander Internet of Things (IoT) apps sector, Broadcom is using this week’s gadgetfest in Las Vegas to intro the BCM4908, a 64-bit quad-core router processor for original equipment manufacturing partners.
The BCM4908 runs on a 1.8GHz 64Bit quad-core ARM CPU and uses Broadcom's “Runner” network packet processor to deliver more than 5 Gbps of system data throughput, the company said.
Broadcom said the router is designed to support speedy residential broadband services, such as Google Fiber’s 1-Gig offering and Comcast’s 2 Gbps Gigabit Pro product via a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet PHY. Currently in the sampling phase, the BCM4908 pairs with Broadcom’s BCM4366 wave2 Gg WiFi MU-MIMO to deliver more than 3.4 Gbps of WiFi throughput, the chipmaker added.
