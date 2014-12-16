CES 2015: Alticast to Demo CableCard Alternative

Video software and integration specialist Alticast said it will focus on cloud-based and Internet of Things technologies at next months’ Consumer Electronics Show, and will demonstrate a security system that offers an alternative to the CableCard.

Alticast said AltiProtect system, already deployed on “millions” of cable boxes around the world, offers a cloud-based, renewable approach to media security, the company said. Such solutions could play a role in the U.S. market as the CableCard regime for separable security in set-top boxes prepares to sunset following the recent passage of the satellite reauthorization bill. The FCC is now tasked with pursuing a successor platform.

Alticast will also show off the AltiPlex Cloud Services Platform, which also takes a cloud-centric approach to backoffice integration, metadata delivery, support for big data applications, and “add-on” features such as a personal video recording system that reduce the processing demands of the set-top box.

