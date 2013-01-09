CES: Is 2013 the Year 'TV Everywhere' Turns the Corner?
Las Vegas -- Expect TV Everywhere to become virtually
everywhere this year -- but in a familiar refrain for ad-supported networks,
the industry has yet to solve key issues surrounding advertising models and
measurement.
That was the sentiment among industry executives on a panel
here Tuesday at CES, the verbosely titled "The Television Ecosystem:
Programming, Pay Services, Advertising and Multiplatform Distribution - Revenue
and Strategies."
Jeremy Legg, Turner Broadcasting System senior VP, business development
and multiplatform distribution, said that to date "from a general TV Everywhere
perspective there haven't been enough networks" available via TV Everywhere to
enter the public consciousness. "That, I think, will come this year," he said.
