CES: Is 2013 the Year 'TV Everywhere' Turns the Corner?

CompleteCoverage: CES 2013

Las Vegas -- Expect TV Everywhere to become virtually

everywhere this year -- but in a familiar refrain for ad-supported networks,

the industry has yet to solve key issues surrounding advertising models and

measurement.

That was the sentiment among industry executives on a panel

here Tuesday at CES, the verbosely titled "The Television Ecosystem:

Programming, Pay Services, Advertising and Multiplatform Distribution - Revenue

and Strategies."

Jeremy Legg, Turner Broadcasting System senior VP, business development

and multiplatform distribution, said that to date "from a general TV Everywhere

perspective there haven't been enough networks" available via TV Everywhere to

enter the public consciousness. "That, I think, will come this year," he said.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.