CES: 2012 Show Draws Record 153,000-Plus Attendees

After being hammered by the recession in the late 2000s, the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show hit a high-water mark with more than 153,000 attendees -- the biggest turnout in the event's 44-year history, according to the Consumer Electronics Association.

This year's CES in Las Vegas also registered a record 3,100-plus exhibitors across the largest show floor in CES history with 1.861 million net square feet of exhibit space.

Media coverage was up more than 33% for 2012, according to CEA, with more than 2,000 news articles about the show published this past week. Companies debuted more than 20,000 new products at the show.

CES 2012 logoCEA touted this year's event as a raging success despite Microsoft's announcement that the 2012 CES would be the last one it participates in and a last-minute cancellation by Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam.



