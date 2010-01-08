CES 2010: FLO TV Gets More Reach

FLO TV, the subscription mobile-TV

service owned and operated by mobile phone chip giant Qualcomm, continued its

expansion onto new platforms at CES. Audiovox

showed a line of FLO TV-enabled devices, including both in-car receivers and a

small personal TV, and accessory firm Mophie announced a new battery-pack

device that will bring FLO TV to Apple's iPhone.

Audiovox has developed a FLO TV

hardware system for automobiles that consists of a receiver that is not visible

to the consumer, two remotes and an antenna that is the size of a computer

mouse and is mounted on the vehicle's roof for maximum signal strength. The

system will support both headrest and in-roof displays.

In December, Audiovox launched FLO

TV at the car dealer level and in an OE (original equipment) Mopar program with

Chrysler dealers. Audiovox President Tom Malone announced at CES that it will

launch a retail FLO TV in-car product in late January, first working with the

Mobile Enhancement Retailers Association (MERA) and existing Audiovox

customers. Full retail distribution will come later this year.

The retail product will run $599,

including installation, and comes with six months of service. FLO TV

subscriptions, which have been selling for $14.99 per month for FLO-enabled

AT&T and Verizon phones, will run $199 per year for the in-car product. FLO

TV is currently selling a $119 yearly subscription for its new $249 Personal TV

product, which launched last fall, but that is price is expected to go up in

March.

Audiovox has been selling its own

FLO-enabled Personal TV for two months in Best Buys and PC Richard stores.

"It's been a phenomenal product,"

said Malone, who introduced at CES a new portable DVD player with FLO

capability that will hit retail later this year, price still to be determined.

He said that Audiovox will also create strap-on kits for the new portable DVD

player to allow headrest mounting in vehicles.

Malone said that he was keeping an

eye on broadcasters' new ATSC M/H [Mobile DTV] system, which he sees as being

"complementary" to FLO. For now, he said that "FLO is starting to be a brand

that's getting into the culture of the U.S. consumer," a point he demonstrated

by showing a CNN clip in which a child told President Obama that he wanted a

FLO TV for Christmas.

FLO's other big CES news came from

Mophie, which currently sells add-on battery packs for Apple iPhones to boost

their power. FLO TV has reached a deal to integrate its FLO TV receiver chip

and antenna into a Mophie battery pack, which will actually transmit the FLO TV

programming to the device over Wi-Fi networking instead of using a physical

connection.

"It's the world's teeniest Wi-Fi

connection," said FLO TV Senior Director of Product Management Vicki Mealer,

who expects the Mophie device to hit the market this spring.