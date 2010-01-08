CES 2010: Arbitron, Fox, PBS Among Tech Emmy Winners

Technology leaders including Arbitron, Fox and PBS were among those receiving technology Emmy Awards Thursday night (Jan. 7) at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 61st Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis also received the Academy's prestigious Trustees Award for his innovations as an actor, writer and director as well as a humanitarian.

Arbitron won an Emmy for its audience measurement technology. Fox and PBS took awards for pioneering efforts in development and implementation of network distribution workflows for ATSC DTV development.

"These are truly dynamic and exciting times for the television industry and these Emmy winners were rewarded for their significant impact in enhancing the consumer viewing experience," said NATAS Chairman Herb Granath.

The other Tech Emmy winners were Portaprompt and Compu=Prompt for pioneering development in electronic prompting; L3 for development of MSDC high power amplifiers; the FCC, CEA and NTSC for development of NTSC television; HBO and Elmer Musser for development of automatic transmitter identification for satellite TV communications.

More information on the event and the full list of winners can be found at www.emmyonline.tv/tech.