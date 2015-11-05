CenturyLink Tees Up OTT Trials

CenturyLink president and CEO Glen Post said the telco is inching closer toward field trials of over-the-top video services that will focus on skinny bundles and younger millennial audiences.

Post, following up on OTT-related plans he revealed in August, said CenturyLink hopes to trial the OTT offerings in two or three markets later this year and into early 2016.

Those OTT offerings “will help us with the millennials and be a lower-cost option” and complement how CenturyLink deploys Prism TV, its traditional IPTV subscription service, Post said Wednesday on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

