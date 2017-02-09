CenturyLink Targets Q2 for OTT TV Launch

CenturyLink plans to kick off the commercial availability of a new OTT TV product in the second quarter as the telco continues to push ahead with trials in four markets.

The current plan is to launch the product in some markets in “early” Q2, and then expand on that into mid-year and the rest of 2017, Maxine Moreau, president of consumer markets at CenturyLink, said Wednesday on the company’s Q4 earnings call.

CenturyLink has not announced expected pricing for the service, but Glen Post, CenturyLink’s president and CEO, reiterated that the OTT product the telco is working on will look to distinguish itself with a slimmed down package that features local channels. Post also said the OTT offering will support a network-based DVR capability.

“Our trials are getting really strong reviews right now,” he said.

