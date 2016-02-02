CenturyLink Launches Prism TV in St. Paul

Following a launch to select portions of Minneapolis last June, CenturyLink is raising the level of video competition with Comcast in St. Paul after launching Prism TV there and more than a dozen nearby cities.

Other cities that are part of the expansion include Arden Hills, Blaine, Bloomington, Centerville, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Edina, Falcon Heights, Ham Lake, Lauderdale, Lexington, Little Canada, Mounds View, New Brighton, North Oaks, Roseville, Spring Lake Park, St. Anthony, and St. Louis Park.

More cities and “thousands of additional homes” will have access to Prism TV in the coming weeks, said CenturyLink, which has been offering Prism TV where it’s been deploying its 1-gig capable fiber network.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.