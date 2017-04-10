CenturyLink Gets General Services Administration VoIP Contract

CenturyLink has snagged a potential $6 million-plus contract to provide Voice over Internet Protocol services to the General Services Administration.

The contract is actually for $1.3 million for the first year, with four one-year options.

CenturyLink is rising in the ranks of government IT contractors—currently 34 on Washington Technology’s latest list of the top 100, according to CenturyLink.

In December, the telecom and broadband provider secured an $11.4 million contract (three years at $3.8 million per year) to provide VoIP service to the state offices of U.S. senators.

The contract could actually total $26 million if the government picks up the four one-year options for that contract.