CenturyLink Snags Senate Contract

CenturyLink has secured an $11.4 million contract (three years at $3.8 million per year) to provide VoIP service to the state offices of U.S. senators.

The contract covers hardware, software, training and help desks for more than 450 offices. Yes, there are still only 100 senators, but many have multiple state offices. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for example, has six state offices.

The contract is with the Senate Sergeant at Arms, who handles the telecom and tech support for senators' state offices as well as their D.C. home base.

The contract could actually total $26 million if the government picks up four one-year options.