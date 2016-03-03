CenturyLink CTO Outlines OTT Plan

CenturyLink has been discussing plans to launch a new duo of over-the-top services for months, and this week one of its top execs shed a bit more light on how the telco intends to deliver new video streaming services inside and outside its Prism TV footprint.

CenturyLink has “soft-launched” an in-footprint service called Prism Stream, a multiscreen offering that delivers the telco’s traditional Prism TV service over-the-top, Aamir Hussain, CenturyLink’s CTO, said Wednesday at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco.

He said the OTT approach will allow CenturyLink to deliver pay TV packages using less bandwidth while rapidly expanding its Prism TV footprint.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.