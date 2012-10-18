CEA Votes for Ultra High-Definition

In an important step towards an industry-wide marketing

strategy for the next generation of high-definition TV, the Consumer

Electronics Association's Board of Industry Leaders has voted to call "4K"

high-definition display technologies "Ultra High-Definition" or "Ultra HD."

The decision was made during the board's meeting at CEA's

annual CEO Summit and Board Retreat held in Sonoma, Calif., through Friday, Oct.

19.

The move comes as the consumer electronics industry prepares

for the first push of Ultra HD TVs, which are expected to start hitting the

market this fall and will be a major theme at the January CES 2013 convention.

The decision to refer to these new technologies as Ultra HD

is designed to highlight its superior revolution compared to

conventional HDTV.

Earlier this year, the CEA Ultra HD Working Group was formed

to discuss how best to define and educate consumers about this new

technology. The organization also undertook extensive consumer research on the

best way to explain to consumers the new technology and its value.

During that research, the group found that "Ultra HD"

consistently rated highest in terms of helping consumers understand the

technology and its superior viewing experience, the CEA reported.

"Ultra HD is the next natural step forward in display

technologies, offering consumers an incredibly immersive viewing experience

with outstanding new levels of picture quality," said Gary Shapiro, president

and CEO, CEA in a statement. "This new terminology and the recommended

attributes will help consumers navigate the marketplace to find the TV that

best meets their needs."

The group also defined the core characteristics of Ultra

High-Definition TVs, monitors and projectors for the home. To be labeled Ultra

HD, products need at least eight million active pixels, with at least 3,840

horizontally and at least 2,160 vertically.

Displays will also have an aspect ratio of 16 x 9 and must

have at least one digital input capable of carrying and presenting native 4K

format video at 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

"Under CEA's leadership, the Ultra HD Working Group spent

the majority of the summer meeting and discussing how to bring this technology

to market," added CEA Ultra HD Working Group Chairman Gary Yacoubian, president

and CEO of Specialty Technology/SVS in a statement. "We discussed and debated

two important steps, the name and recommended attributes, in a forum that

allowed a variety of key stakeholders, manufacturers, retailers, broadcasters

and Hollywood professionals to lend their voices. As we educate and raise

awareness among consumers, I look forward to working with our robust committee

to pave the way for a successful rollout of Ultra HD."