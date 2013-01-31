CEA: Super Bowl Drives HDTV Sales
It will come as no surprise to football fans, but a
just-released study from the Consumer Electronics Association found that 22% of
those surveyed said they bought an HDTV for the express purpose of watching the
Super Bowl.
The Sports & Technology Study also found that 79% of
those surveyed said they were football fans, with baseball sliding into second
at 53%.
"Sports events, namely the Super Bowl, continue to drive
significant TV sales every year," Kevin Tillmann, senior research analyst at
CEA, said in a statement. And that interest extends beyond the sets. "One
quarter of online U.S adults that subscribe to cable, satellite or
fiber-to-home television service currently pay extra to subscribe to a premium
sports package," he said.
