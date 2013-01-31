CEA: Super Bowl Drives HDTV Sales

It will come as no surprise to football fans, but a

just-released study from the Consumer Electronics Association found that 22% of

those surveyed said they bought an HDTV for the express purpose of watching the

Super Bowl.

The Sports & Technology Study also found that 79% of

those surveyed said they were football fans, with baseball sliding into second

at 53%.

"Sports events, namely the Super Bowl, continue to drive

significant TV sales every year," Kevin Tillmann, senior research analyst at

CEA, said in a statement. And that interest extends beyond the sets. "One

quarter of online U.S adults that subscribe to cable, satellite or

fiber-to-home television service currently pay extra to subscribe to a premium

sports package," he said.