CEA Study: One-Fifth of U.S. Homes Have 3DTVs
While 3D television sales have fallen well short of the consumer-electronics
industry's hopes, 3DTVs have steadily made headway with 21% of U.S. homes now
owning at least one 3D-enabled set, according to a study by the Consumer
Electronics Association.
Unit sales of 3DTVs in 2012 were an estimated 5.6 million, representing
18% of total TV sales, according to the CEA. That's up from 8% of total TV
sales in 2011.
Three years ago, at the 2010 International CES,
consumer-electronics makers including Panasonic, Sony and Samsung launched
3DTVs with great fanfare, while Discovery, Sony and Imax announced plans for
the dedicated 3net network and ESPN detailed its plans for ESPN 3D.
