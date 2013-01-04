CEA Study: One-Fifth of U.S. Homes Have 3DTVs

While 3D television sales have fallen well short of the consumer-electronics

industry's hopes, 3DTVs have steadily made headway with 21% of U.S. homes now

owning at least one 3D-enabled set, according to a study by the Consumer

Electronics Association.

Unit sales of 3DTVs in 2012 were an estimated 5.6 million, representing

18% of total TV sales, according to the CEA. That's up from 8% of total TV

sales in 2011.

Three years ago, at the 2010 International CES,

consumer-electronics makers including Panasonic, Sony and Samsung launched

3DTVs with great fanfare, while Discovery, Sony and Imax announced plans for

the dedicated 3net network and ESPN detailed its plans for ESPN 3D.

