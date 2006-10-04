CEA Showcases TV On the Go

If TV execs want to know where their business is going--literally--they can check out the Anytime-Aywhere Techarina at the Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas.

Not surprisingly, the just-announced showcase of mobile and on-demand video applications is sponsored by Sling Media, whose Sling Box allows viewers to watch their home TV's remotely via the Internet.

The showcase will be divided into individual display cases featuring companies with technologies specific to podcasting, downloads, IPTV and more.