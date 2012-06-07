CEA Sets Up 4K Working Group

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) has formed a "4K" Working Group, which is being billed as a forum for manufacturers, retailers and content providers to help push forward 4K technologies and educate consumers about the next generation of high-definition television.

"Innovation is the key to our industry, and 4K is the latest innovation that will transform the home viewing experience," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CEA. "Under CEA's leadership, the 4K Working Group will bring together all parties with an interest in 4K to bring this technology to market and enhance the viewing experience for consumers."

4K screens and content are likely to be years away from widespread deployment and would require widespread changes in production, broadcast and multichannel infrastructures. But a number of TV channels and producers are already exploring the medium for sports production and high-end prime time programming.

In announcing the new group, the CEA noted that the technology would tap into ongoing consumer interest in better pictures quality. CEA's Evolving Video Landscape study, found, for example that at least half of future television purchases will be based on better picture quality and larger screen sizes. The research also showed that 51 percent of those planning to purchase a TV in the next 12 months desire improved picture quality in a new display, and 50 percent want a larger screen size.

The CEA 4K Working Group will be chaired by Gary Yacoubian, president and CEO, Specialty Technologies/SVSound, and past-chair of CEA's Executive Board.

One area of focus for the group will be establishing a definition of 4K, an effort that will be led by Frank De Martin, VP of sales, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, and chair of CEA's Video Division.

The group will also work to foster discussion among content providers, producers, distributors, retailers and manufacturers about 4K and the ways it may be offered to consumers. This effort will be led by Bryan Burns, VP, strategic business planning, ESPN, and chair of CEA's Device, Applications and Content working group.

In addition, John Taylor, VP of public affairs and communications, LG Electronics USA, Inc. and chair of CEA's Communications Committee will work on raising awareness and consumer education regarding 4K.

The working group also will work closely with CEA's video standards committees to improve the delivery and presentation of 4K content.