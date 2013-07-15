CEA Publishes New DTV Interface Standard

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) has published a

new DTV Profile for Uncompressed High-Speed Digital Interfaces, the CEA-861-F.





The move is important because it will offer a number of

improvements, including support for Ultra HD and widescreen video formats,

explained Brian Markwalter, senior VP of research and standards at the CEA, in

a statement.





The standard applies to a variety of DTV-related high-speed

digital physical interfaces, including the High-Definition Multimedia Interface

(HDMI), Digital Visual Interface (DVI) 1.0, and Open LVDS Display Interface

(LDI) specifications.





"CEA-861-F is a significant new standard for the consumer

electronics (CE) industry that will help drive the Ultra HD and widescreen

market," Markwater said. "The new edition includes a number of noteworthy

enhancements, including support for several new Ultra HD and widescreen video

formats and additional colorimetry schemes."





CEA-861-F was developed by the Uncompressed A/V Digital

Interfaces working group, chaired by Mark Stockfisch of Quantum Data and Daniel

Young of Toshiba, the CEA reported.





It was approved by CEA's DTV Interface Subcommittee, chaired

by Paul Thomsen of Hitachi.





In addition, the CEA also announced a CEA-861 PlugFest19 for

the new DTV standard on Sept. 8-13, 2013, at the Embassy Suites in Milpitas,

Calif.





The PlugFest will allow manufacturers to test

the compatibility of their products with products from other companies to make

certain they work together well before the products go to market.