CEA Publishes New DTV Interface Standard
The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) has published a
new DTV Profile for Uncompressed High-Speed Digital Interfaces, the CEA-861-F.
The move is important because it will offer a number of
improvements, including support for Ultra HD and widescreen video formats,
explained Brian Markwalter, senior VP of research and standards at the CEA, in
a statement.
The standard applies to a variety of DTV-related high-speed
digital physical interfaces, including the High-Definition Multimedia Interface
(HDMI), Digital Visual Interface (DVI) 1.0, and Open LVDS Display Interface
(LDI) specifications.
"CEA-861-F is a significant new standard for the consumer
electronics (CE) industry that will help drive the Ultra HD and widescreen
market," Markwater said. "The new edition includes a number of noteworthy
enhancements, including support for several new Ultra HD and widescreen video
formats and additional colorimetry schemes."
CEA-861-F was developed by the Uncompressed A/V Digital
Interfaces working group, chaired by Mark Stockfisch of Quantum Data and Daniel
Young of Toshiba, the CEA reported.
It was approved by CEA's DTV Interface Subcommittee, chaired
by Paul Thomsen of Hitachi.
In addition, the CEA also announced a CEA-861 PlugFest19 for
the new DTV standard on Sept. 8-13, 2013, at the Embassy Suites in Milpitas,
Calif.
The PlugFest will allow manufacturers to test
the compatibility of their products with products from other companies to make
certain they work together well before the products go to market.
