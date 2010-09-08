CEA, ESPN, DirecTV to Stage 3DTV Retail 'Demo Days'

Looking to spur consumers into purchasing brand-new 3DTV sets, the

Consumer Electronics Association has teamed up with ESPN and DIrecTV for

demos showcasing three-dimensional sports programming at hundreds of

electronics retailers nationwide Sept. 10-12.Retailers participating

in the National 3D Demo Days event include Best Buy, CompUSA, Fry's Home

Electronics, Sam's Club, Sears and independent specialty retailers. A

complete listing of participating retailers and locations can be found

at http://www.DigitalTips.org/3D.

ESPN,

in collaboration with AT&T, Comcast and DirecTV, will bring the

following sporting events directly to stores for consumers to view: On

Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3:40 p.m. (ET), ESPN 3D will feature the live

telecast of college football's defending Big Ten Conference champion No.

3 Ohio State hosting No. 19 Miami of the ACC. Additional ESPN 3D

programming in stores will include the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the X

Games 16; a 3D replay of college football's Boise State vs. Virginia

Tech; and footage from the Harlem Globetrotters.

DirecTV, for its part, will provide the U.S. Open tennis semifinal and final matches live in 3D on its n3D channel, sponsored by Panasonic,

on Sept. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.,

and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

