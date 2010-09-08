CEA, ESPN, DirecTV to Stage 3DTV Retail 'Demo Days'
Looking to spur consumers into purchasing brand-new 3DTV sets, the
Consumer Electronics Association has teamed up with ESPN and DIrecTV for
demos showcasing three-dimensional sports programming at hundreds of
electronics retailers nationwide Sept. 10-12.Retailers participating
in the National 3D Demo Days event include Best Buy, CompUSA, Fry's Home
Electronics, Sam's Club, Sears and independent specialty retailers. A
complete listing of participating retailers and locations can be found
at http://www.DigitalTips.org/3D.
ESPN,
in collaboration with AT&T, Comcast and DirecTV, will bring the
following sporting events directly to stores for consumers to view: On
Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3:40 p.m. (ET), ESPN 3D will feature the live
telecast of college football's defending Big Ten Conference champion No.
3 Ohio State hosting No. 19 Miami of the ACC. Additional ESPN 3D
programming in stores will include the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the X
Games 16; a 3D replay of college football's Boise State vs. Virginia
Tech; and footage from the Harlem Globetrotters.
DirecTV, for its part, will provide the U.S. Open tennis semifinal and final matches live in 3D on its n3D channel, sponsored by Panasonic,
on Sept. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.,
and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
