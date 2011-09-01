CCI Systems Promotes Matt Reath

Cisco's partner, CCI Systems has promoted Matt Reath, who has been with the company for ten years, to director of sales engineering for CCI's Networks Division.

Reath had previously held a senior systems engineer position.

"His knowledge, expertise and years of experience made it an easy selection," said Joe Smith, VP of networks business development, in a statement. "Over the years Matt has been a valuable source of industry information and an asset to our company. His ability to communicate technically and understand the business aspect will make for an easy transition into the Director role."

Reath achieved Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification in 2010, which is the highest level of technical networking certification offered by Cisco. Reath is among less than 3 percent of all certified Cisco professionals and less than 1 percent of networking professionals worldwide to hold this certification.

Currently, Reath holds Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Design Associate (CCDA) and CCIE Certifications.