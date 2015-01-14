CBSN Takes Bite Into Apple

CBSN, the recently launched digital news channel, has expanded its streaming reach to iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices following a recent update to the CBS News app for the iOS platform.

The update, implemented on January 9, also supports the core features of the CBS News app for iOS, including the ability to browse and search for stories across categories such as U.S. and world news, politics, science/technology, health, and entertainment.

CBSN, the ad-supported, 24/7 digital news service (it provides live, anchored coverage 15 hours each weekday), is also offered on Web browsers, the Roku platform, the Amazon Fire TV, and on Windows Phone 8.1. Support for Android-powered smartphones and tablets is on deck.

This story originally appeared on Multichannel.com.