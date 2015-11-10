CBSN Plays on Xbox One

CBS News has expanded the reach of its CBSN digital streaming news network to game consoles with the launch of a new CBS News app for Microsoft’s Xbox One.

In a little more than a year since CBSN launch on Nov. 6, the 24/7 streaming network has also launched on connected TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku players and Roku TV models. It is also available on the CBS News apps for iOS, Android and Windows 8.1, and CBSNews.com website for desktop and mobile devices.

The new CBS News app, which includes CBSN, will allow Xbox Live members to watch the stream of the Nov. 14 Democratic presidential debate enhanced with a variety of additional features, including real-time Twitter trends, instant reactions, curated Tweets and other information onscreen.