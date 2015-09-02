CBSi Renews Sports Website Deal With IMG

CBS Interactive (CBSi) and IMG have renewed a multiyear deal for the production and management of websites for college sports.

IMG represents a large stable of sports and fashion figures and bills itself as the world’s largest independent producer and distributor of sports media.

As part of the agreement, CBS Interactive Advanced Media, which creates more than 100 official athletic sites for colleges and streams more than 20,000 live events each year, will produce and manage the official sports sites for 25 universities that work with IMG.

In December of 2013, William Morris Endeavor and Silver Lake Partners announced the acquisition of IMG Worldwide in a deal Bloomberg pegged at $2.4 billion.

It will also assist in the monetization of each school’s sites and redesign sites using “responsive design” techniques that make content easier to view on different screen sizes, the companies report.

Those redesigns will include one of the University of Georgia athletic sites led by the digital agency RED Interactive.

"We are thrilled to renew our agreement with IMG and to continue to serve 25 of their partner schools," said David Katz, VP and general manager of CBS Interactive Advanced Media in a statement. “We are committed to serving fans of IMG’s partner schools by putting their favorite team’s content at their fingertips across all screens.”