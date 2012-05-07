CBS.com Launches CBS Connect

Hoping to build on the success of its Tweet Week and Social Sweep Week efforts to promote shows via social media, CBS Interactive Entertainment has gone live with CBS Connect, a new social hub that will allow viewers to connect with their favorite shows and talent on social media platforms.

The hub can be accessed at CBS.com/connect online. Mobile versions of CBS Connect are also available for iPad, iPhone and Android users.

Live chat events with CBS stars and creative talent are also part of the push. In the run-up to the season finales, with the first event will occur during the East Coast airing of the May 15 two hour season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. That chat will feature such talent as Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith.

"We saw a huge response from fans during the week-long social events we have produced over the past year such as Tweet Week and Social Sweep Week," said Marc DeBevoise, senior VP and general manager of entertainment at CBS Interactive. "Instead of continuing to confine our social initiatives to special event weeks, we wanted to recognize and take advantage of the fact that every CBS program is an ongoing social experience. The goal is to give fans an easy way to find and interact with not only each other, but with CBS talent as well, and to do it cross-platform. The CBS Connect hub does just that, and ultimately provides our audience with the tools to enjoy a true second-screen experience."

The launch of CBS Connect is sponsored by Skype. Its video calling technology is being used within the CBS Connect hub to enable fans to add video to their social experience.