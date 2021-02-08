CBS Turns Eye Toward Trump Impeachment Trial

The CBS Eye will play its coverage of the Trump Senate impeachment trial by ear, at least in terms of when to start its special live coverage.

"We don’t have exact timing of when the proceedings will start," said a spokesperson. "When they do start, we will go up for a CBS News Special Report."

CBS Evening News anchor/managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead coverage of the trial from Washington, where the newscast is based, starting Tuesday (Feb. 9).

Contributors to the ongoing coverage will include chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes, senior political analyst John Dickerson, and correspondents Nikole Killion, Kris Van Cleave, and Jeff Pegues, as well as CBS News contributor Jeffrey Rosen.

CBS This Morning, led by Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, will tee up each day's proceedings and their importance, while CBSN, the network's free streaming service, will provide Wall-to-wall live coverage and its affiliate news service, CBS Newspath, will have both coverage and digital content.

Trump was impeached by the House Jan. 13 for incitement of insurrection, a high crime and misdemeanor, after a crowd of his followers left a rally ,where he said the election had been stolen, a charge he had been leveling since November. The crowd then stormed and vandalized the Capitol, where the election results were being certified.