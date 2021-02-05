C-SPAN to Cover Senate Impeachment Trial

Not surprising since former President Trump's impeachment trial is in the Senate, but C-SPAN2, which chronicles proceedings there, will cover the trial live starting Feb. 9 at 1 p.m., then air highlights from the day's events at 9 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Senate Receives Articles of Impeachment

The trial will begin with the opening arguments of the House Republican impeachment managers, followed by the President's defense team.

C-SPAN also aired the House managers' Jan. 25 delivery of the impeachment articles to the Senate. He has already been impeached by the House for a second time--the Senate did not convict--but odds are long that enough Senate Republicans can be swayed to conviction.

The President is being tried for the "high crime and misdemeanor" for inciting the Capitol insurrection that delayed the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

Also Read: Trump Video Calls Out Capitol Insurrectionists

The former President has declined to testify at the trial.