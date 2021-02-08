Fox News to Cover Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Live

Fox News will be covering the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump live Tuesday (Feb. 9) starting at 1 p.m., providing cable, broadcast and streaming coverage of the only president/ex-president to be impeached twice, though the first time he was not convicted by the Senate and it not expected to be this time around, either.

John Roberts, co-anchor of America Reports, which airs at 1-3 p.m. weekdays will co-anchor with Sandra Smith from New York.

Also on the anchor team are Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Contributors will also include Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace, legal correspondent Shannon Bream, Karl Rove, Ken Starr and Andrew McCarthy.

Fox TV station affiliates will also be offered coverage from Washington by Gillian Turner, or if they want to stick with regular broadcast programming, can live stream the trial on their digital or social platforms, FNC points out.

Trump was impeached by the House Jan. 13 for incitement of insurrection, a high crime and misdemeanor, after a crowd of his followers left a rally ,where he said the election had been stolen, a charge he had been leveling since November. The crowd then stormed and vandalized the Capitol, where the election results were being certified.

His defense team is arguing that the President's claims of a stolen election and widespread fraud that needed correcting--by force if necessary-- so he could rightly remain in power are shielded by the First Amendment's protection of unpopular speech, including his barrage of tweets on the subject, which were repeatedly cited by House Impeachment Managers in making their case for Senate conviction.